5 Points On The Flock Of White Nationalists Arrested In A U-Haul Saturday

Patriot Front arrest

Saturday brought some rare news in the world of racist extremism: A U-Haul box truck full of white nationalists was pulled over by police in Idaho, and its passengers were arrested on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men — members of the well-known neo-fascist group Patriot Front — were allegedly on their way to a pride event in Coeur d’Alene, where police say they planned to riot. 

Here’s what we know about what happened. 

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/fivepoints/5-points-on-the-flock-of-white-nationalists-arrested-in-a-u-haul-saturday

