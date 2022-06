Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 23:29 Hits: 1

A former Fox News political editor explains how the channel called Arizona for Biden during the 2020 election, and how that enraged former President Trump and controversy erupted within Fox.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104825880/conflict-flared-at-fox-news-after-bidens-victory-in-2020-former-fox-editor-says