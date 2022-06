Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 09:09 Hits: 8

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will try to prove that Donald Trump knew he lost the election, but continued to press false claims about fraud anyway.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104529547/the-house-jan-6-panel-is-about-to-begin-its-2nd-committee-hearing