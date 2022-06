Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 09:09 Hits: 8

Despite its concerns over human rights, the Biden administration is changing its stance toward Saudi Arabia in a bid to lower global oil prices and tame gas costs at the pump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104529519/the-white-house-is-considering-a-presidential-visit-to-saudi-arabia