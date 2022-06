Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:51 Hits: 5

The House Jan. 6 committee is holding its second hearing after a brief delay this morning when a key witness pulled out of his appearance.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104599911/the-2nd-hearing-from-the-jan-6-committee-will-focus-on-trumps-election-lies