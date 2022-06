Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 16:22 Hits: 4

Experts say such an approach isn't a good idea. The strategy's opponents also include teachers groups and the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio.

(Image credit: David Richard/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104570419/ohio-dewine-guns-teachers