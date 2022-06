Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 18:01 Hits: 9

Rudy Giuliani, described at Monday's hearing as "intoxicated" on election night, urged the former president to say he had won, said senior adviser Jason Miller. His campaign manager pushed back.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104614467/jan-6-jason-miller-ivanka-trump-guiliani