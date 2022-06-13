The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Idaho Sheriff Releases Names And Addresses Of Patriot Front Members

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Idaho Sheriff Releases Names And Addresses Of Patriot Front Members

An Idaho sheriff has released the names and addresses of 31 purported members of a right-wing group that has been accused of planning a riot at a Pride event.

At a press conference on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said that the 31 men came from at least 11 states. He named Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Videos of the Saturday arrests suggest men in masks were traveling in a rented truck to the LGBTQ+ event.

On Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris released a list of names and addresses of the men who were charged.

The 31 men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $300 for each.

Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau was listed among the charged suspects.

Ed. Note (Karoli):

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/idaho-sheriff-releases-names-and-addresses

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version