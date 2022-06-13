Idaho Sheriff Releases Names And Addresses Of Patriot Front Members

Articles

An Idaho sheriff has released the names and addresses of 31 purported members of a right-wing group that has been accused of planning a riot at a Pride event.

At a press conference on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said that the 31 men came from at least 11 states. He named Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Videos of the Saturday arrests suggest men in masks were traveling in a rented truck to the LGBTQ+ event.

On Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris released a list of names and addresses of the men who were charged.

The 31 men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $300 for each.

Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau was listed among the charged suspects.

holy shit. patriot front detained pic.twitter.com/uIIZeXn6Ci — alissa azar (@AlissaAzar) June 11, 2022

