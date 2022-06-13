Jordan And Bartiromo Push Big Lie That Pelosi Refused National Guard On Jan. 6th

Articles

Serial liar and coup enabler Jim Jordan with an assist by Fox propagandist Maria Bartiromo pushed the old resurfaced lie that Nancy Pelosi rejected additional help from the National Guard on January 6th. We all know that Jordan ought to be testifying before the January 6th committee instead of being allowed to appear on television to whine about not being allowed to sabotage it.

After doing just that on Bartiromo's show this Sunday, the conversation turned to the recent threat to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which they both twisted into an excuse to once again try to blame Pelosi for the lack of National Guard at the Capitol on January 6th, followed by Jordan naming off the laundry list of witch hunts we get to look forward to if we're unfortunate enough to have these clowns back in power following the midterms.

JORDAN: Maria, their effort to intimidate the United States Supreme Court is so intense that they won't even pass this legislation. Legislation that passed the Senate unanimously. So think about that. Bernie Sanders supported that that legislation. Elizabeth Warren supported that legislation. Every Democrat supported that legislation, and they won't bring it up in light of the fact now that we had an assassination attempt the on a sitting Justice the of the United States Supreme Court. That is unbelievable, that she said, oh, no, not to worry over the weekend. I mean, that's crazy. We were all for this. Leader McCarthy talked about talked about in the last week on the floor before we left town. read more

