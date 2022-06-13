The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Here's What Ron DeSantis Plans For Florida's Future

Investigative newsletter Seeking Rents tells us where Ron DeSantis is headed: toward total control of anything he can ram through the state legislature. Via Seeking Rents:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has drafted a far-reaching set of plans that would dramatically expand his authority, according to public records obtained by Seeking Rents and other organizations.

Legislation written by the Republican governor would both strengthen his own executive power and weaken some of the institutions most likely to challenge him.

The governor’s ideas include:

