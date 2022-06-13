Bipartisan Gun Law Deal Is Not Enough -- But Still Progress

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 11:39 Hits: 8

Of course it's not enough. But it's the first gun deal we've gotten in decades, and it will save lives. More importantly, now that the logjam has been broken, it will make it possible to get GOP support for even more legislation in the future. Via CNN:

A bipartisan group of senators unveiled an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, providing an overview of a forthcoming package of reforms to address one of the nation’s most pressing and divisive issues in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

One of the biggest factors still to be sorted out in the framework agreement is how the legislation will be written. The announcement includes the support of 10 Republican senators, which would give the proposal enough support to overcome the Senate filibuster – but maintaining it through the legislative process will be a massive challenge for lawmakers to accomplish before the next congressional recess in two weeks.

Still, Democrats have an ambitious goal: draft the bill and keep Republicans on board before the next recess, aides tell CNN. Many of the details in the plan are still unsettled, according to one aide, who also provided CNN with a more detailed rundown as of Sunday on how some of the proposed provisions would work.