Jason Miller: Rudy Giuliani 'Was Definitely Intoxicated'

In a recorded video deposition to the Select Committee, Trump's campaign advisor Jason Miller testified under oath that Rudy Giuliani was intoxicated when he talked Trump into declaring victory on November 4, 2020.

Earlier in today's opening remarks Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump refused the advice of his campaign team and instead "followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote counting stop."

The Select Committee then played video to prove the assertions.

Q, "You heard that Rudy Giuliani wanted to talk to the president and he was directed your way. Did you end up talking to him?"

"I did."

"What was that conversation?"

"A few of us, myself, Jason Miller, Justin Clark, and Mark Meadows gathered in a room off the map room to listen to whatever Rudy presumably wanted to say to the president."

The video cut to Jason Miller.

"Was there anyone in that conversation, who in your observation had too much to drink?"

"Mayor Giuliani."

"What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night?"

Miller: "The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Video cut to Rudy Giuliani to make certain the time frame was correct.

