Navarro Bizarrely Accused Trump Lawyer Of Being 'An Agent Of The Deep State '

Former Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon said today during the second in a series of Jan 6 hearings that when he told Peter Navarro the Dominion conspiracy theories weren't adding up, Navarro accused him of being "an agent of the deep state." And there is no legitimate reason to believe the Dominion conspiracy theories.

Cannon said he spoke to Navarro in mid-November around the same time as Mark Meadows.

"I recall him asking me questions about Dominion and maybe some other categories of allegations, voter fraud, and I remember telling him that I didn't believe the dominion allegations because I thought the hand recount in Georgia would resolve any issues with the technology problem, and with Dominion or Dominion flipping votes," he recalled. "And I mentioned at that time that this is Chris Krebs had recently released a report saying the election was secure, and I believe Mr. Navarro accused of me being an agent of the deep state working with Chris Krebs against the president, and I never took another phone call from Mr. Navarro."

The lies the former president spewed, and his allies echoed, led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. While watching the hearing, you can't help but wonder how we are still held hostage by a raging lunatic simply because he sustained a public narcissistic injury that makes him incapable of admitting defeat.

Who knows if Navarro believes what he says? Maybe he's been drinking with Rudy Giuliani.

