Fox Anchor Takes Shot At Tucker Carlson Over Jan 6 Hearing

Howard Kurtz virtue-signaled to Fox’s MAGA base with his opening question to Fox Business host Liz Claman. First, he called the 19 million viewers for the opening hearing “not a spectacular number,” then “asked,” “How important were these admittedly partisan hearings in terms of covering the mud?” As if committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and member Adam Kinzinger are not Republicans. And as if it were not the Republicans who nixed an independent investigation and opposed the formation of the committee.

Claman didn’t point out the hollowness of the “partisan” whining. But she did make it pretty clear she thought the hearings deserved to be aired: She called them “extraordinarily important” and followed up with a shot at Tucker Carlson. On the night of the hearing, Carlson called January 6 “a forgettably minor outbreak.” Claman told Kurtz, “any rational person would say this is not, quote, forgettably minor.”

But then she insinuated that Fox News’ decision not to cover an important news event was nothing out of the ordinary:

CLAMAN: You can look at this two ways, Howie. You can look at it from an audience education standpoint, audience choice. If you look at it from audience choice - news flash, networks decide all the time to offer alternative programming. Happens all the time. read more

