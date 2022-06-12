Former Gazprombank Executive Joins Foreign Legion To Fight Against Russians

Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022

When Igor Volobuevdefected from Russia several weeks ago and left his posh lifestyle as a top executive at one of Russia's largest banks the move was seen as extraordinary. Now he's joined the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and is learning how to use an AK-74 against those same Russians who've invaded his homeland and he's now urging other Russians to join him.

Though born in Ukraine, Volobuev became a Russian citizen after the fall of the Soviet Union and still has his Russian passport.

Former Vice President of the Russian Gazprombank Bank Igor Volobuev joined the "Freedom of Russia" Legion. He said in an interview that he had come to Ukraine to defend his hometown of Aktirka with a gun. "Boys in Russia, if you hate the Putin regime, if you want Russia to become a free and democratic country, then join," Volobuev said in a video. In an interview, he explained why he left Russia. He said that he was born in Aktirka, that he went to school there and that he had family and friends there. read more

