Published on Monday, 13 June 2022

These poor old MAGA adherents are sure having a rough time of things. Their skewed sense of reality isn't matching up with the real world or how things work in it, and the poor widdle diddums simply aren't coping with it. So what we must do to help them is gently but firmly have "The Talk" with them. Or better yet, just show them this video.

Open thread below...

