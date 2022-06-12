Patriot Front Members Arrested And Unmasked In Idaho

Articles

A video circulating on Twitter shows Idaho law police officers surrounding dozens of members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front on their knees with their hands behind their backs. Let's just say that they were taking a knee. The fascist group, which is usually masked, had their masks pulled off their faces, then they were ushered into police vans.

The arrests took place reportedly only 1/8th of a mile a Pride event in Idaho. It's unclear what they were charged with, but they're about to go through some things. Patriot Front members were quickly named on Twitter, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of racists.

Chad Loder is naming names.

Chad Loder is naming names.

Thread of Patriot Front faces

