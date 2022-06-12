She's Baaack! Sarah Palin To Face Off Against Santa Claus For Congress

Articles

As if politics hasn't been weird enough with Marjorie Three Names and Lauren Boebert, Sarah Palin is jumping back into politics in Alaska's special primary election. In case that's not strange enough, the former half-term Governor of Alaska will face off with a dude named Santa Claus. He's not the guy that's known for breaking into houses across the globe every December. Claus is pro-choice and favors Medicare for All, among other things. It's a crowded field, though.

Claus, 75, identifies as a democratic socialist and supported Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders's presidential runs. In contrast, Palin is ridiculously stupid and is, of course, endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Nearly 50 candidates are running, and voters will cast their ballots, then the top four names will go forward to the run-off, using ranked voting.

"Whoever goes in for the short term, since we've been without representation for a while in the House, should spend their time working for the people of Alaska, not spending their time campaigning for the subsequent two-year term," Claus said.

Via CNN:

