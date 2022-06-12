Newsmax Host Mocks Police Officer Capitol Rioters Attacked

Articles

Newsmax just isn't a serious news outlet. Newsmax's Emerald Robinson had to be taken off the air after she bizarrely alleged that the COVID-19 vaccine had been infiltrated with a demonic marker that she called "LUCIFERASE." She was permanently banned on Twitter for repeatedly posting blatant misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

And then there's Greg Kelly, who does super serious reporting, like mocking President Joe Biden's dog, calling him "dirty" and describing him as a 'junkyard dog." Well, this time, Kelly targeted U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards on Friday, calling her "self-aggrandizing" and an "attractive blonde" whose testimony during the Jan. 6th Committee hearing revealed that she simply "fell down" during the Capitol attack. She was, in reality, knocked unconscious by Trump supporters.

Kelly brushed her riveting testimony aside, describing her as a handpicked cop who "hated Trump."

Via Mediaite:

Kelly said Edwards was selected to speak because she is an "attractive blonde" who would be immune from criticism in the eyes of the committee. "They think, well, we'll bring in cops," he said. "They can't attack cops. Well, we'll bring in an attractive blonde. I mean, It's a woman." read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/newsmax-host-mocks-officer-capitol-rioters