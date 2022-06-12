Wisconsin's Election Frauditor Found In Contempt Of Court

Articles

Sunday, 12 June 2022

As the gentle reader might remember, Michael Gableman is a former Wisconsin Circuit Court judge and a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, who was appointed by Speaker Robin Vos to be in control of yet another 2020 election fraudit. Gableman's appointment was indicative that this fraudit was a covert job and not something to be taken seriously since he was known to be a Big Lie conspiracy theory adherent and admitted publicly that he had no clue how elections worked.

The fraudit exceeded all expectations of being a farce. Gableman, without any supervision from Vos or any other government official, proceeded to spend nearly a million dollars on things like traveling to Big Lie rallies and other political events; multiple trips to Costco, grocery stores and gas stations; trips to a salon for men; and to pay other Big Lie adherents tens of thousands of dollars a month although no one knows what they actually did to earn that money.

Gableman also tried to force city and county officials to interviews behind closed doors and threatened those that refused to comply with jail time. And the one city official who did comply with Gableman's demands was interviewed by a lawyer who was not licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.

