Kinzinger: If Trump Truly Thinks The Election Was Stolen, He Is 'Not Mentally Capable To Be President'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 17:20 Hits: 8

Adam Kinzinger joined CBS' Face The Nation on Sunday morning to discuss the bombshell revelations from the first public hearing held by the bipartisan January 6th Committee and he had some pretty stark words for Donald Trump and his supporters.

DICKERSON: One of the findings on Thursday even, we were shown for the first time, is several people close the President telling him there was no widespread fraud, he was going to lose. How many people close to him do you think were sending him that message?

KINZINGER: I don't really know many people around him that truly believe that the election was stolen and they told him so. Yet a lot of people told him it wasn't.

DICKERSON: Were there people who knew it was a lie and yet carried on in his inner circle?

KINZINGER: Oh, for sure. All you have to do is look at he was surrounded by "yes people" that want to tell him everything that pleases him. We'll get more into at. I don't want to spoil the deep dive into some of this stuff. I think if anybody truly believed, after what you see, after what the Attorney General says, for instance, after what every piece of information comes in, if you truly believe the election was stolen then, if the President truly believes it, for instance, he is not mentally capable to be President. I think he didn't believe it. I think the people around him didn't believe it. This was all about keeping power against the will of the American people.

read more