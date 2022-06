Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 15:46 Hits: 4

Both groups can be seen in the spotlight as abortion and gun violence take hold of the national conversation. Though similar in name, each stands behind different political issues.

(Image credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/11/1104337089/march-for-our-lives-march-for-life-differences