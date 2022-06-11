The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Fox News Political Editor Will Testify To Select Committee

Former Fox News Political Editor Will Testify To Select Committee

Chris Stirewalt told Morning in America host Adrienne Bankert that he was called to testify before the Select Committee on Monday, June 13.

Stirewalt was part of the Election Night election team for Fox News who correctly called Arizona for Joe Biden before anyone else, which causing a backlash from Trump supporters and Trump himself.

Stirewalt was fired because after Roger Ailes died, the network went all in on Trump. He spoke to Australia’s ABC TV documentary about about Fox News back in August of 2021.

“Trump was a dangerous entity, and no one could control him,” he said. “The company went through a rebranding several months later. And we were stunned to see that the phrase ‘Fair and Balanced,’ which had been our core, had been removed.”

Trying to play it both ways in the interview, Stirewalt said both sides made a mess of things, but only one political party and one former president tried a political coup against a duly elected president.

In 2019, Stirewalt honestly admitted to Fox News that he's never seen the press hate a candidate like they hated Biden.

