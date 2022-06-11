The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elon Musk Smacks Down OANN Founder Over Nonsense Rumor

Category: World Politics

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rejected the idea that he might purchase a conservative television outlet that is known for supporting former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

On Thursday, OAN CEO Robert Herring claimed that "somebody" contacted him about Musk purchasing the network.

"We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN," Herring wrote on Twitter.

Within an hour, Musk shot down the idea.

"Only Twitter," he replied, referring to his offer to buy the social media network.

