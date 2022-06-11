Steve Bannon Seems Very, Very Worried Trump Will Be Indicted

Articles

Bannon’s fever dreams of impeaching President Joe Biden and destroying American institutions is nothing new. But on his podcast (he hates having it called a podcast), he sounded especially triggered by the hearings.

BANNON: Trump won the presidency and he is the legitimate president of the United States and your guy’s illegitimate and the American people are awakening to that. And we don’t care what you have to say and I dare Merrick Garland to take that crap there last night and try to indict Donald J. Trump. We dare you, 'cause we will impeach. We're winning in November, and we're gonna impeach you and everybody around you. F**k - screw the White House. We're going to impeach you and everybody at DOJ.

So what has Bannon so worried? Was it Ivanka saying she “accepted” Trump’s attorney general calling “bulls**t” on the stolen election claims? Liz Cheney teasing that “multiple” congressmen sought pardons from Trump over their role in the January 6th insurrection?

