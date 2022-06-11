Green Day Unveils Special 'F--k Ted Cruz' Backdrop While On Tour

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 16:32 Hits: 7

I guess Ted Cruz is now synonymous with being a dick the world over as even some Europeans know who he is.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Apparently Green Day thinks Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is an "American Idiot." Photos circulated online Thursday of the punk rock band performing in front of a screen that read "F--k Ted Cruz."

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also reposted a photo a fan shared of the moment to his Instagram stories. Other fans tagged Cruz in photos of the moment, with one tweeting, "Ted Cruz this is from the last Green Day concert in Berlin, just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you're a massive p--sy."

Green Day is currently touring in the UK and across Europe with rock bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer as part of their ongoing "Hella Mega Tour." The band's dig comes as Cruz and other Republicans continue to face an onslaught of criticism for their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. The junior Texas senator has shot down growing calls to pass stricter gun laws following the tragedy.