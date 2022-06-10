The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Recording Of TPM’s Jan. 6 Committee Twitter Space

Earlier today, TPM’s Matt Shuham and Josh Kovensky unpacked the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing. They’ve been covering Donald Trump and his allies’ calculated attacks on democracy and conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election since well before the defining moment of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In case you missed the LIVE conversation, here is a recording: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVBlwVjmKB

