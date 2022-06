Articles

The Jan.6 Committee’s hearing last night was full of newsworthy information: The committee made clear that it views Trump’s effort to steal power as a months-long, wide-ranging conspiracy. And they said they’ve collected evidence indicating Trump and his inner circle knew they’d lost the election, and nonetheless went forward with the election theft attempt anyway.

