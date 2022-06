Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 20:25 Hits: 3

The office that oversees attorney ethics in Washington D.C. instituted disciplinary proceedings against Rudy Giuliani on Friday relating to his assertions that the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania was fraudulent.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/read-dc-bar-charges-giuliani-with-ethics-violations-over-2020-election