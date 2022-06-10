Ginni Thomas' Jan. 6 Scandal Just Got A Whole Lot Worse

Articles

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, is back in the news. Her husband needs to step down after it was revealed that she went as far as to press 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote win and instead "choose" presidential electors, The Washington Post reports.

Clarence Thomas was the only Justice to vote against allowing the Jan 6th Committee to obtain Trump White House records, and he did so without explanation.

Via the Post:

New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time. read more

