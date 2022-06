Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 11:13 Hits: 8

NPR's Rachel Martin asks Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, to respond to the first session of the January 6 hearings.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/10/1104116505/rep-zoe-lofgren-talks-about-last-nights-jan-6-hearings