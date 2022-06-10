'Carnage': Capitol Police Officer Edwards Described 'War Scene' At The Capitol

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 10:31 Hits: 5

Capitol Police Officer Edwards was one of 2 witnesses to give live testimony during the first hearing from the January 6th Committee. At the end of her testimony, Chairman Thompson asked her this question:

REP THOMPSON: Can you give us one memory of that awful day that stands out, most vividly in your mind?

OFFICER EDWARDS: I can. that time when I talked about falling behind MPDs line. I remember because I had been kind of shielded away, because I was holding those stairs so I wasn't able to really see what was going on over here. When I fell behind that line and I saw, I can just remember my breath catching in my throat because when I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I couldn't believe my eyes.

There were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up, they were, they had I mean I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in peoples blood. I was catching people, as they fell, I was -- it was carnage, it was chaos. I can't even describe what I saw.

