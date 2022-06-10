News Coverage Of Hearing Cautious, Twitter Not So Much

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 11:45 Hits: 8

NYTimes coverage of last night's hearing:

Other presidents have been accused of wrongdoing, even high crimes and misdemeanors, but the case against Donald J. Trump mounted by the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol described not just a rogue president but a would-be autocrat willing to shred the Constitution to hang onto power at all costs.