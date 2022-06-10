Tucker Has A Little Hissy Fit Over Jan. 6th Hearing

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 12:48 Hits: 7

Tucker seems to have amped up his outrage last night, talking smack about the select committee hearing that Fox TV did their best to ignore (at least, on the main channel. Fox Business carried it live). Via HuffPost:

“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live,” Carlson said, comparing the hearing to the stuff you might see in “totalitarian regimes.”

“They are lying, and we will not let them do it.”

And so, as the House committee broadcast previously unseen footage of the shocking violence by a mob of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6 for all the country to see, Carlson instead broadcast panned-out shots of members of Congress watching the footage.