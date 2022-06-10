It's Never Too Soon To Politicize A Gun Crime If The Target Is A Republican

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 15:17 Hits: 8

This happened on Wednesday:

A man with a gun and a knife was detained by police early Wednesday morning near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after making threats against the Supreme Court justice, according to local and federal officials.

Authorities identified the man as Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., charging him with the attempted murder of a federal judge....

In his suitcase and backpack were a Glock 17 with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, a tactical knife, a hammer, a screwdriver, a crow bar, zip ties and duct tape, along with other gear.

After his arrest, according to the affidavit, Roske told police he was upset over the leaked draft of an opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion and also over the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Tex. He thought this justice would support looser gun laws. He decided to kill the justice and then himself, according to the affidavit, thinking it would give his life purpose.