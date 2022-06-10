Fox News Host Whines About Ashli Babbitt Being Left Out Of Jan 6 Hearing

Articles

Fox Business covered the first January 6 hearing, since Fox News refused to air it. Almost the first words out of host Martha MacCallum's mouth were to cement the several "Ashli Babbitt" QAnon conspiracy theories that Trump himself promoted.

After the first break, two Fox News hosts, Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum led the coverage on Fox Business.

Bret Baier said it was hard to watch some of the video again from the attack on the US Capitol, and McCallum agreed saying it was like a "gut punch."

But as usual, Martha had to complain about something.

She was disappointed that in the first hour she didn't see anything new. (There was a lot of new material if you aren't a political junkie like us.)

Ivanka Trump was certainly new video.

Bill Barr calling "bullshit" on Trump's claim the election was stolen was new.

The news that several Congressmen sought pre-emptive pardons after January 6th was new.

Baier cautioned her that it was only the first day.

And then she went there.

MacCallum said, "Previously we have seen more aggressive, more violent videos in the past that we witnessed."

"They didn't show what happened to Ashli Babbitt in the video. She's the only person who was shot and killed in the middle of this melee. She was trying to break in to breach that door, the main chamber," MacCallum said, confirming that she was acting illegally and threatening the officer who shot her.

The MAGA cult has used Ashley Babbitt's death as a launching pad for the insane.

