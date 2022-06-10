Newt Gingrich Makes The Case January 6 Was A Coup

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 18:51 Hits: 6

Newt Gingrich unwittingly explained to Laura Ingraham on Fox News why the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 was an actual coup attempt against United States government.

In Fox News' attempt to counter-program away from the Select Committee hearing on the insurrection of January 6, Laura Ingraham brought on platinum MAGA supporter Newt Gingrich to make light of the attack on the US Capitol.

Ingraham was angry that the attack perpetrated by Trump supporters to intimidate Mike Pence and members of the US Congress to decertify the electoral process was called a coup.

"The idea that this was a coup or coup attempt or an insurrection, very briefly why is that spurious claim on its face?" she asked.

Gingrich, red-faced said. "It's not."

"A coup is a serious effort to replace the government by an organized group who have that purpose," Gingrich said.

That's exactly what happened. I agree it was a mob and a riot.

Gingrich then blamed Speaker Pelosi for the violence that took place.

Gingrich continued, "But a real coup is an effort to occupy the government and to change who controls Washington. There’s no evidence of anything like a coup here..."

The insurrectionists did occupy the US Capitol.

The insurrectionists' objective was to replace President Biden with Trump.

The insurrectionists had a road map how to do it drawn up by John Eastman.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/newt-gingrich