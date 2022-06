Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 02:09 Hits: 5

After several months of work, more than 1,000 interviews and plenty of high-profile legal fights, the Jan. 6 Committee on Thursday began a series of public hearings painting a picture of its discoveries for the public.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jan-6-panel-first-prime-time-hearing