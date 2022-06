Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 09:01 Hits: 8

It's been nearly a year of gathering information — via depositions, subpoenas, hearings, document dumps and court challenges — for the House select committee investigating the siege of the Capitol.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/09/1103285129/key-questions-the-jan-6-committee-will-tackle-in-its-hearings