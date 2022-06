Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 17:58 Hits: 1

NY Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater says the effort to overturn the '20 election results was a "sprawling and diffuse" one that involved local governments as well as White House insiders.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/09/1103913507/the-planning-behind-the-jan-6-insurrection-went-far-deeper-than-it-initially-see