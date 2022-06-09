Moscow Mitch Terrified At Thought Of Losing A SCOTUS Seat

Articles

I like to be fair. So I've been thinking about Mitch McConnell's demand that House Democrats stop blocking the bill that offers extra-special super duper protection for Supreme Court justices, but I have to tell you, I'm just not feeling it.

Under other circumstances, he could theoretically appeal to our human decency. But come on, this is Moscow Mitch!

I'm weighing his demands against the 19 corpses from the latest NRA spectacular (including, yes, decapitated children) and I concluded that it's fine with me if this bill is delayed -- until, say, a ban on assault weapons passes through the Senate.

Then there's the value proposition. The majority of sitting justices (and we all know which ones) are outright shills for Big Business, authoritarianism, and right wing culture. After all, they were placed on the court for that specific reason.

If they were actually competent judges who made rulings on the basis of the law and precedent, this might be a different story. But most of them don't.

As I recall, Christine Blasey Ford had to move several times because of the death threats following her testimony against Brett "I Like Beer" Kavanaugh and needs full-time security. She's paying for it herself, with the help of contributors.

