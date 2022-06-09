Steve Scalise Defends AR-15s: We Didn't Ban 'Planes' After 9-11

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 16:00 Hits: 1

House GOP Leadership held a press conference on Wednesday about guns where Rep. Steve Scalise used the tragedy of the terrorist attack on 9/11 to defend the NRA and the mass murdering AR-15.

Rep Scalise was the victim of a firearm, yet he's so beholden to the gun lobby that he willingly played the fool.

"I go back to 9/11, because on that tragic day the country made a clear realization that dots weren't being connected," Scalise said.

See, it's dots that murdered our kids, not automatic assault weapons.



Scalise said, "When airplanes were used that day as a weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country. There wasn't a conversation about banning airplanes. There was a conversation about connecting the dots..."

WTF? I mean this is sickening.

Scalise tries to claim it's just as easy to hijack an airplane as it is to buy an AR-15.

I don't know any eighteen year-olds that can walk into an airplane store and buy a Boeing Jet and fly it home.

By the way, almost every airport in this country were all shut down after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. I don't see Republicans shutting down one assault weapon, let alone one high powered magazine.

Massive security measures were put in place at all airports, it wasn't only about connecting the f**king dots on overseas terrorist groups.

By the way, an American citizen couldn't even carry a bottle of liquid on an airplane for years.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/steve-scalise-cries-we-didnt-ban-planes