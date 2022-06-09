Leading Michigan GOP Governor Candidate Arrested On Jan 6 Charges

Articles

Thursday, 09 June 2022

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a massive mob of Trump supporters is holding the first in a series of televised hearings tonight. And arrests are still being made. The leading Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, Ryan Kelley, was arrested on Thursday on charges in the Jan. 6 attempted coup, the FBI confirmed to News 8.

Kelley was charged in federal court on Thursday for knowingly entering the U.S. Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in that space, knowingly engaging in any physical violence against persons or property on those restricted grounds, and willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States, court documents say.

Considering the Republican party these days and how extreme it's gotten, Kelley fits right in.

Via Detroit News:

Federal court records describe Kelley as being an active participant in the riot, climbing onto portions of the Capitol and encouraging rioters. The records portray Kelley as being under investigation within days of the riot and reveal that FBI agents relied on assistance from an informant who was helping the bureau investigate domestic terrorism. read more

