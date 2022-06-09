Republican Congressional Candidate: We Need A Leader Like Hitler

Articles

Elise Stefanik's (R-Wingnut) newest endorsed candidate, Carl Paladino, told the The r-House Radio Show program on WBEN, that the country "needs a leader like Adolf Hitler."

(Media Matters captured the audio from February 13, 2021.)

Stefanik is the third most powerful Republican in the House after she embraced the cockwobbler and endorsed Paladino, whom we know all too well, to run in New York’s 23rd Congressional District after Chris Jacobs dropped out.

Paladino was asked by host Peter Hunt how to rile up the people for change.

“I was thinking the other day about somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds. And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him. That's, I guess, I guess that's the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.”

It used to be verboten to even mention the Nazi leader when bashing a political rival in Congress, but Paladino is using Hitler as his inspiration.

With the rise of white supremacy throughout the Republican party and Fox News because of Trump, his comparison will be celebrated.

