Senator Raphael Warnock Punks Herschel Walker

The Democratic Senator from Georgia released several excellent campaign videos that throw sunshine and hope on the upcoming Georgia election.
Both clearly shows his fitness, intelligence, and worthiness to keep office.
The first video illustrates the unfitness of Herschel Walker, who on Glenn Beck's program in 2020, began hawking a mystery body "mist" he claimed cures you of COVID.
The Daily Beast reported, "Walker dropped the big news unprompted about 40 minutes into the interview, amid a discussion of law enforcement, beginning by telling Beck that he “probably shouldn’t tell you.”
