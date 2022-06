Articles

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down the results of the June 7 primaries. Overall, more moderate candidates were able to win against challengers from the right and left flanks of both parties, although there was a sizable protest vote in some instances.

