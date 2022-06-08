The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Where Things Stand: Republicans Said A Lot Of Very Dumb Stuff About Guns Today

We’ve been covering Republicans’ various deflection strategies (if you can even call them strategies) on addressing gun reform in the wake of the latest mass shootings in the U.S. for a few weeks. You might even be tired of it by now — we’ve heard it all, blaming everything from “doors” to abortion access to trans-rights for the mass shootings that plague our nation.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/republicans-dumb-guns-mass-shootings-scalise-house-legislation

