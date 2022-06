Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 23:12 Hits: 7

This afternoon, in response to the arrest of a man who said he planned to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Republican National Committee sent out an email with the subject heading “The Democrat SCOTUS Assassin.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/how-they-roll-2