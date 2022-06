Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022

U.S. lawmakers are still struggling to reach a deal on gun control measures in the wake of last month’s mass shooting that left 21 dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson says Democrats are rallying to keep attention focused on the issue.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/texas-school-shooting-survivors-urge-us-lawmakers-to-pass-gun-control-measures-/6609168.html