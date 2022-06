Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 23:02 Hits: 8

The site — comparable in size to the Grand Canyon — is about a hundred miles off the coast of New York City. It's home to a number of sensitive species including sperm whales and sea turtles.

(Image credit: James Mott/NOAA)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/08/1103804802/hudson-canyon-a-giant-underwater-chasm-could-be-the-newest-national-marine-sanct